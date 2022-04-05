San Jose lifting COVID-19 mask mandate

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose’s COVID-19 mask mandate is coming to an end.

City leaders voted Tuesday to align San Jose with the county and state’s masking recommendations after mandates were lifted earlier this year.

It’s been nearly two years since the city adopted a mask mandate for all individuals living in San Jose in an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, the number of San Jose residents fully vaccinated has increased significantly as transmission rates continue to remain low.

As of Monday, the seven-day rolling average in Santa Clara County is 167 new infections with more than 85% of county residents having received at least two doses of the vaccine while 69% are boosted.

The city’s mask mandate is one of the last remaining local COVID-19 regulations.

The South Bay was the last county in the Bay Area to ease COVID-19 prevention efforts — often drawing criticism and frustration from residents.

The county lifted its mask mandate on March 2, two weeks after the state did the same.

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody praised the county’s efforts at a press conference in March stating that if the county had the same rate of death as the rest of the country — more than twice as many people may have perished.

“We have lost 2,180 people to date but without the collective efforts we have all made, we would have lost many more,” Cody said.

Residents, regardless of vaccination status, will not be required to wear a mask except in hospitals, jails, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities, and on public transit.

