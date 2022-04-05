ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Vietnam’s B2B Market Kilo Aims for 1M Customers Next Year

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
Kilo, a Vietnamese marketplace that connects suppliers and retailers, wants to acquire 1 million new businesses by the next financial year, its founder and CEO said Tuesday (April 5). In an interview with Financial Express, Kartick Narayan — who is the former CMO of Groupon — said Kilo now...

pymnts

pymnts

