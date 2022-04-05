ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Apple App Store Analysis: This Streaming App Passed Disney+ And Netflix Over The Weekend Thanks To Wrestlemania

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Peacock TV app surged into the 13th spot on Saturday when WrestleMania 38 kicked off. As of Tuesday, the Peacock TV app has fallen to 34th in the Apple app store. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE held its first full-capacity two-night WrestleMania event in company history over the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
technewstoday.com

How to Watch Netflix on TV Without Internet

Although you cannot stream movies on the Netflix platform, you can still enjoy watching Netflix content offline due to its download feature. So, even if you don’t have an internet connection, you have the option to download the film/series onto your P.C. or mobile device. Additionally, if you’re on a Smart T.V., you will have to take it a step further and connect through an HDMI port.
TV & VIDEOS
Jenn Leach

Netflix password sharing is now banned

A common practice with streaming or subscription services, whether it be Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, etc. is to share the account. Instead of forking out $18/month per person in your friend group, you can just share one account and pay a fraction of the price or not pay anything at all.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
TechRadar

3 underrated Roku tips that will turn you into a streaming pro

These days, many of us rely on Roku streaming sticks as an all-in-one hub of streaming entertainment. That's because Roku's devices are generally very affordable, easy to set up, and only require an internet connection and a HDMI-ready TV to get you into the world of streaming. Roku make some...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
PC Magazine

The Roku Channel Review

For countless entertainment seekers, Roku serves as a gateway to video streaming. Whether it’s through a Roku media streaming device or Roku software directly built into your smart TV, Roku is the platform we go to in order to reach the video services we love. However, Roku also offers its own video streaming service, The Roku Channel, for free. It doesn’t surpass the best paid options, or even the free tier of Editors’ Choice pick Peacock, but the ad-supported service is worth checking out.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Smart Phone#Video Game#Ios#Apple App Store Analysis#Peacock Tv#Apple Inc Aapl#Comcast Corp Cmcsa#Similarweb#Walt Disney Co#Dis Disney#The Netflix Inc Nflx
CNET

'The Lost City' Movie Isn't Streaming, But Here's When it Probably Will

The Lost City hit theaters last weekend. And the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix have all experimented with same-day releases.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More in April 2022

Better Call Saul is almost back, and you know what that means: Better call off your plans and make room for some great TV. The Breaking Bad prequel kicks off its sixth and final season on AMC on April 18, after finally dropping Season 5 on Netflix on April 4. On top of that exciting return, April also brings the final seasons of two Netflix hits — Ozark and Grace and Frankie — plus new seasons of Barry on HBO and Russian Doll on Netflix. New shows are in the pipeline, too, like FX's Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu and Roar on Apple TV+. You'll find them all in our recommendations for the best shows and movies released in April on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

What Amazon Buying MGM Means for Prime Video

Amazon has finally grabbed Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), with the deal managing to dodge a blockade by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). For $8.45 billion, Amazon is getting its hands on the entire MGM catalog, which is quite impressive. Furthermore, MGM will be part of Amazon's future content creation endeavors. Why Did...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
Popular Science

How much data does streaming live TV use?

Streaming services are a common presence in households everywhere, whether you have cable or not, meaning data use is, too. What started with a few core platforms—Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video—has now exploded into a veritable pantheon of heavy hitters including Disney+ and HBO Max, as well as a wide array of more niche services like Crunchyroll (for anime) and Shudder (for honor, thriller, and supernatural content). While it’s great to have access to shows like The Mandalorian at the press of a button, the increased popularity of streaming means we’re using more broadband data than ever. Whether you’re watching a live event, like an NFL game or the Academy Awards, or streaming your favorite show, we are constantly downloading content as we watch it. With some companies setting data caps on home broadband, not to mention the limits most of us have on mobile, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye on how much data you’re using when you watch. To that end, we looked at all the most popular options on the market—both on-demand and live TV—to see how much data does streaming live tv use. Here’s what we found.
NFL
Seeking Alpha

Disney's New Streaming Model

The streaming wars arguably entered a new phase when Disney (DIS) announced that its D+ service would branch out into a new advertiser-supported tier. This follows an earnings report in February that mentioned a better-than-expected jump in D+ subscribers: the company signed up 11.8 million users versus 7 million per Wall Street projections. It made everyone forget about the anemic just-over-2 million additions in the previous quarter. Disney now has 130 million subscribers compared to the 95 million statistic reported a year ago.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

YouTube adds nearly 4,000 free TV show episodes for you to watch

If you live in the United States and enjoy watching TV shows, there is some good news for you: you can now watch whole seasons of some TV shows on YouTube for free. Of course, because it's free, be ready for ads to disturb your watching experience. But as YouTube announced in a blog post, you can now stream "nearly 4,000 episodes of your favorite TV shows," some of which are Hell's Kitchen, Andromeda, and Heartland.
TV SHOWS
Android Authority

How to watch HBO Max on Roku

Both HBO and Roku want you to start consuming as quickly as possible. Is HBO Max on Roku devices? You bet. It’s arguably one of the top attractions on the Roku platform, thanks to shows like Watchmen and Peacemaker, and movies like Dune and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Here’s how to get started streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy