ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden ‘stiffed’ Florida residents hurt by tornadoes, DeSantis says

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVEWo_0f0IXbcT00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Among the many topics hit on by Gov. Ron DeSantis while in Jasper to present $5.4 million to Hamilton County for infrastructure, the governor hit at President Joe Biden for “stiffing Floridians” hurt by recent tornadoes.

He mentioned the issues some communities have faced in recent months due to tornadoes, which damaged homes and injured residents.

DeSantis awards $5.4M to Hamilton County infrastructure projects

The governor said he had declared an emergency and applied for federal aid, but “Biden stiffed ’em” on tornado relief.

He said the president was spending millions to help “illegals,” referring to federal policies and initiatives related to border security and immigration reform. DeSantis said Biden would give money to those crossing the border, but wouldn’t give “one red cent” for those affected by the tornadoes in Florida, many of whom were elderly, or seniors living on social security or disability.

At the end of January, two tornadoes hit communities in Charlotte and Lee counties. U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott requested Biden provide disaster relief for victims of the tornadoes, which they said had displaced about 300 residents. The governor also requested relief from the federal government.

That request was rejected in February. Response from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency said the severity of the storms was not of a severity that warranted federal response. The Florida Department of Emergency Management said it would appeal the decision, but would provide or identify additional forms of assistance for those affected by the storms.

FDEM said that “victims of this disaster represent a significant elderly population, with 84 percent of the impacted population receiving Social Security Income.” The state Department of Economic Opportunity provided $7.4 million for relief through a Community Service Block Grant and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for residents in both counties affected.

After the U.S. government denied emergency assistance, the governor said state leaders and community members instead turned to a charity relief effort to fund the collections for the survivors.

In Jasper, DeSantis said the state raised $1.3 million to assist them with repairs and other needs from the storm damage. Each of an initial 43 applicants received $10,000 checks, and now more residents were applying for aid. He said Florida would not let the federal government or the president treat the state this way.

“We’re not going to just let the White House treat our state like this,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to fight back and if we’re going to have to do something like this and open the spigots with something like charity, then we’re going to open the spigots with charity.”

CDC confirms risk of heart issues after COVID-19 infection, 2nd vax dose

DeSantis said he asked the state’s Republican Party to donate funds for the relief effort, and put the work as a comparison to the Biden administration’s preference to prioritize “vulnerable populations” while he said they ignored those in need in Florida. The organization gave $100,000. The governor said for him, it was a question of using the money to help people rather than for “political stuff.”

“We put our money where our mouth is and then other organizations and individuals and businesses put their money where their mouth is, and so that’s really what it’s all about. Are you going to step up and do what’s right, we should’ve gotten the relief. I mean these are people they talk about like, they have all of these different kind of like, ‘woke’ criteria for vulnerability, social vulnerability, or all this stuff, and I’m just thinking to myself, these are mostly elderly people, most of them on fixed income, that’s vulnerable,” DeSantis said. “But because they’re in a state and you don’t like the governor, you don’t like the fact that they voted against you in 2020, you stiff ’em on aid? That is just fundamentally wrong. So, I’m just proud we were able to step up, and help those folks. That’s what we’re going to do, we’re not going to take no for an answer.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Florida Department#Florida House#Extreme Weather#Floridians
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
10NEWS

Here's what permanent daylight saving time would look like in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Perhaps a little tired after this weekend's time change and wanting to do something about it, U.S. Senators unanimously passed legislation that would finally, in Marco Rubio's words, "lock the lock." The Florida Republican in recent years has spearheaded efforts in Washington, D.C., to do...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy