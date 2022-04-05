ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man seen carrying gun after mass shooting arrested

By Katelyn Stark
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another suspect is facing gun-related charges after police said he was seen carrying a firearm immediately after deadly gunfire rang out early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson was arrested late Monday on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to police, Dawson was allegedly spotted carrying a gun right after the mass shooting on K and 10th streets that left six people dead and a dozen others wounded.

“At this time, Dawson is not charged with crimes directly related to the shootings,” Sacramento police wrote. “Based on the type of firearm recovered, detectives do not believe that this gun was used in the shooting.”

Police said they are still trying to identify additional suspects tied to the shooting.

Official: Suspect seen on video with gun hours before mass shooting

This is the second arrest announcement made Tuesday. Sacramento police said 27-year-old Smiley Martin was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by gunfire at the scene of the shooting. He has since been under the supervision of an officer and once he is discharged from the hospital, the police department said he will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Martin faces charges on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possessing a machine gun.

Martin’s 26-year-old brother, Dandrae, was also arrested as a “related suspect.” He faces felony charges on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convicted person carrying a loaded firearm.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

