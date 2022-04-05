ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

$1000 Invested In Best Buy Co 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Best Buy Co BBY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.81%. Currently, Best...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Disney Shares?

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $137.01 Friday morning on average volume, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower may be in sympathy with the broader market, as well as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA, which is down roughly 0.33% to $345.69 during Friday’s trading session.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy Co
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Apple bottomed at $212.61 during the pandemic-driven March 2020 sell-off. The average 12-month AAPL price target among 36 analysts covering the stock is $193.50. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

The sticky iPhone ecosystem was just the beginning of something larger. A $10 billion buyback and a stock split get investors' attention. Warren Buffett has said that when he evaluates companies for investing, he stays within a circle of competence -- meaning he evaluates companies in areas that he fully understands. That's why before becoming an investor in the company hosting the largest e-commerce platform in the world, he originally missed out. A similar story is behind his investment in the company which stands -- at 43.7% -- as the largest holding in Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) portfolio.
STOCKS
Fortune

Roblox stock is down 30% since its IPO, but its CEO just got a $233 million pay package. He’s not the only CEO in the $200 million club

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a late 2021 surge to over $130 per share, Roblox stock has taken a dive in recent months. The gaming platform is now down roughly 30% from its March 2021 initial public offering price to around $48 per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 78 companies set new 52-week lows. Citigroup (NYSE:C) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Berkshire Hathaway Class A Shares Hit $500,000 Mark

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $326.60) is having a great year in a down market, and on Monday, it quietly hit a milestone. The company's far-lesser-traded Class A shares were priced above $500,000 at one point intraday for the first time in their history. That’s right. For a fleeting moment,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy