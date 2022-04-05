$1000 Invested In Best Buy Co 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

The sticky iPhone ecosystem was just the beginning of something larger. A $10 billion buyback and a stock split get investors' attention. Warren Buffett has said that when he evaluates companies for investing, he stays within a circle of competence -- meaning he evaluates companies in areas that he fully understands. That's why before becoming an investor in the company hosting the largest e-commerce platform in the world, he originally missed out. A similar story is behind his investment in the company which stands -- at 43.7% -- as the largest holding in Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) portfolio.

STOCKS ・ 24 DAYS AGO