ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Residents score victory for road safety with rejection of new Deerfield development

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193CQs_0f0IW5Br00

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of three St. Johns County neighborhoods are celebrating after the St. Johns County Commission said no to greenlighting a new development Tuesday afternoon.

The intersection of Watson Road and U.S. 1 was at the heart of residents’ concerns.

STORY: Over a dozen apartment homes off Arlington flooded after authorities say car struck fire hydrant

They argued the intersection is dangerous and adding 63 new homes would make the problem worse.

Neighbors told us one of the main reasons is because the lanes of Watson Road are misaligned as it crosses U.S. 1.

Cars have to adjust about 20 feet just to stay in the correct lane and the road is the only way in and out of the Deerfield neighborhoods.

Drone video we received from a neighbor shows multiple people running red lights at the intersection.

An FDOT crash report we obtained documents 73 crashes resulting in 83 injuries and four fatalities at the intersection, dating back to 2011.

Deerfield resident James Masters witnessed two of those fatal accidents.

“A motorcycle at that intersection all over the road. It had just happened a little before I got there,” said Masters.

The safety of Watson Road was one of the main concerns raised by residents of neighborhoods during a meeting of the St. Johns County Commission Tuesday.

The body was considering a rezoning request that would have allowed for the development of 63 new homes in the area.

Neighbors worried the additional traffic would have made the road even less safe.

STORY: Jacksonville-based nonprofits are empowering survivors of sexual assault

“This would actually equal something like a bad crash every six and a half weeks. That’s without all the development at the corner and the development behind us,” said Deerfield resident Carleen Bagnall.

The developer had committed to invest more than a million dollars to widen a section of Watson Road and install a new turn lane, but the plan was rejected by the commission, primarily due to drainage concerns raised by residents.

Residents we spoke with told us there is no set plan to improve safety at the intersection.

“And that’s what keeps driving all of us to coming back because we’re our only advocates,” said Adrienne Villa, president of the Deerfield Meadows Community Association.

Residents said the battle to fight additional development on Watson Road has been going on for many years and has shown no signs of ending.

There is now talk about adding hundreds of apartment units nearby, which residents fear could make the intersection even more dangerous.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Watauga Democrat

This week in the archives: county safety record, canoe rescue, new road

Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat. “What kind of a safety record have residents of Watauga County been compiling for themselves? How does it compare with the record of other communities,” asked an article in the March 11, 1976 Watauga Democrat.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WINKNEWS.com

Addressing Corkscrew Road safety concerns

If you have to drive on Corkscrew Road, you know it can get scary. But Lee and Collier counties are working with their sheriff’s offices and construction companies to try to make it as safe as possible. People have been reaching out to WINK News about how dangerous this...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Johns County, FL
Government
Saint Johns County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
County
Saint Johns County, FL
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
CBS Sacramento

2 Friends Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus River Near Ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Two Stockton women were found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros’ father lives after the wedding. But...
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Safety#Vehicles#Deerfield#Traffic Accident#St#Fdot
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
High Point Enterprise

Publix developer takes case to residents

HIGH POINT — The development team behind a proposed Publix-anchored shopping center in north High Point took its case to a skeptical audience of neighbors Wednesday. Asa Harris of Harris Development Partners in Raleigh told residents at a community meeting in advance of next month’s zoning hearing on the project that the team is offering changes to its architecture, lighting and screening that are above and beyond the city’s requirements.
HIGH POINT, NC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy