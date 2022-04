The city of La Mesa is planning to turn a 2.84-acre lot on the northwest corner of Waite Drive and Murray Hill Road (just north of Highway 94 near Massachusetts Avenue) into a new community park. The property was purchased by the city from the county in July 2012. It was the former location of the Lemon Grove Road Station — a County of San Diego public works yard.

LA MESA, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO