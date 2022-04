COLUMBIA, S.C. — An active weather pattern continues to move through the southern half of the country. Storms on Tuesday brought more than 3 inches of rain to cities like Columbia, a total of 15 tornado warnings in the Midlands, and multiple confirmed tornadoes across the state. This Mesoscale Convective System, which is a term used to describe a cluster of severe thunderstorms, has moved well to the east of South Carolina and over the Atlantic. However, a storm threat will return today courtesy of a humid airmass left in the wake of yesterday's storms.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO