Esmeralda County, NV

Indy couple reported missing in Nevada

By Matt Christy
MyWabashValley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. — An Indianapolis couple has been missing for nearly a week with their last known location being in the Nevada desert. According to the Esmeralda Count Sheriff’s Department,...

www.mywabashvalley.com

Gephardt Daily

Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found

March 31 (UPI) — The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said. Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen at about 5 a.m. of March 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Fernley, located near the California border, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to the Panasonic Energy of North America where she worked.
NEVADA STATE
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyWabashValley.com

2 slain at Indiana gas station; police shoot, wound suspect

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot two people at a gas station in southern Indiana and took a woman at a restaurant hostage before officers shot and wounded him as he drove toward them. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says the man was...
NEW ALBANY, IN
The Independent

Remains of girl found in desert and dubbed ‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified 62 years later

The punishing heat of the Arizona desert in mid-summer served as the backdrop for a chilling discovery in 1960; the partially buried remains of a little girl. Believed by police to be between the ages of three and six-years-old, the girl's remains were likely buried for two weeks before they were discovered in Sand Creek Wash near Congress, Arizona. After she was exhumed from the desert, investigators set about to identify her. For 62 years, the little girl has been referred to as "Little Miss Nobody." On Tuesday she was finally identified as Sharon Lee Gallegos, who was abducted from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
