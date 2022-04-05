ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Libraries evolve for information overload

By Keith Grant
KEVN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - National Library Week gives time to promote libraries and all they offer. A library houses more than just books, its houses opportunity, and the capability to explore technology. The Rapid City Public Library has a 3D printer, laser printer, board games, and...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Information sessions being held on proposed Victor Farmington Library

Farmington, N.Y. — Residents of Victor and Farmington are learning more about a new, larger library at the Farmington Town Hall. The proposed building will include 25 percent more books, a café, a garden, a teaching kitchen, and even a community room that can hold over 100 people. A public information session is being held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at Farmington Town Hall.
FARMINGTON, NY
Essential Products

Work online with less skills is Possible

For the last few years, life has become difficult all over the world due to the Coronavirus. There are no jobs available for many people. People are trying to find reasonable jobs to meet their ends, but all in vain.
KEVN

Kids continue to hitch a ride in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2017 the Mayor of Rapid City introduced the “Youth Ride Free” program, helping students get to and from school. The program has since expanded allowing kids to use the program for any means of transportation. Going to work, practices, or the swimming center, if the buses are running, kids can ride for free. In March, the program recorded over four thousand trips, a nineteen percent increase over twenty twenty-one and a seventeen percent increase over February. It gives more than just rides, it helps our community.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Education
Rapid City, SD
Entertainment
Rapid City, SD
Government
KEVN

School Of Mines jumpstarted its annual cultural expo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School Of Mines jumpstarted its annual cultural expo event with fun and Interactive displays, highlighting cultures from around the world. Yash Naik (NI-KE), President of the cultural expo says exposure to diverse cultures can make a world of a difference. “You can experience a lot...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A spotlight on a local doctor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the past two years, doctors have been in the public eye due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For National Doctor Day on Wednesday March 30, 2022, we take a look at Dr. Hollan Harper. Harper, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and sports medicine, moved to...
HEALTH
The Repository

Virtual Kids Create features fun with chalk

MASSILLON – The Massillon Public Library's next installment of Virtual Kids Create will be 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 12 via Zoom. Children in kindergarten through grade 6 can have some fun with chalk as they uncover "The Case of the Missing Chalk Drawings" by Richard Byrne, make their own sidewalk chalk and create a chalk bubble drawing. ...
MASSILLON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Library#Information Overload#Library Card#Information Age#Uban Construction#Kevn#3d
KEVN

Rapid City school board might shift some superintendent responsibilities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A traditional school district has an elected board and a superintendent. While that model has proven to be effective for some time, the Rapid City Area Schools board ponders a major change. At a special board meeting Monday night, the district discussed splitting the superintendent’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

SD chambers of commerce assess 2022 legislative session

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This year’s legislative session saw large amount of funds going to local chambers of commerce for different kinds of projects. President and Chief Lobbyist of the South Dakota State Chamber of Commerce David Owen was at Elevate Rapid City Wednesday to present highlights of the highs and lows of the session. He covered topics like investments in water projects, as well ass the workforce housing bills.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Spring just sprung but YMCA of Rapid City is preparing for summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA is committed to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. And their packed calendar of events always reflects that. “Summer starts here!” said Ryan Messick, the YMCA of Rapid City’s member relations director. “As the school year winds down, it’s time to relax, decompress, and get excited about summer programs at the Y! Join us Friday, April 29th from 4:00-6:00 pm at the YMCA of Rapid City to celebrate Healthy Kids Day! We invite both kids and families to learn about the importance of healthy eating, nutrition, physical activity, mental and emotional well-being, developing healthy habits, and so much more! Healthy Kids Day is a free event, open to the community. Join us at the Y for a day of fun activities that celebrate kids being kids! We’ll have a bouncy house, free food, and numerous fun activities for the kids!”
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KEVN

Women emerging in a male-dominated industry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Brewers Association, brewing beer is a male-dominated industry. However Stephanie Silbernagel, co-owner of the Lost Cabin Brewing Co., said women can be in the profession too because, “why not?”. Silbernagel’s been in the brewing business for close to 10 years.
RAPID CITY, SD
UPI News

Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers

Many parents of preschoolers insist that naps are essential to recharge their little ones during the day and improve their mood. Turns out that daytime shut-eye may also boost early literacy skills. New research by scholars in Australia and England suggests that naps help preschoolers map letters to sounds, a...
WASHINGTON, DC
theodysseyonline.com

Communication is Key

We all go through life experiencing unfulfilled expectations from others. It may be an expectation to marry your significant other, an expectation to get the job you are desiring, or maybe even something much simpler such as expecting someone to pay for your meal when you go out. As time goes on, you may be left with disappointment that those dreams fail to become a reality. Bitterness begins to grow in our hearts, and we have this mentality that maybe we set the bar too high for ourselves. To be honest, why expect things from others in the first place?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy