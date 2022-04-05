Libraries evolve for information overload

We all go through life experiencing unfulfilled expectations from others. It may be an expectation to marry your significant other, an expectation to get the job you are desiring, or maybe even something much simpler such as expecting someone to pay for your meal when you go out. As time goes on, you may be left with disappointment that those dreams fail to become a reality. Bitterness begins to grow in our hearts, and we have this mentality that maybe we set the bar too high for ourselves. To be honest, why expect things from others in the first place?

