BOISE — State officials have warned Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin the state will withhold her salary if she is unable to avoid a projected budget shortfall in her office. In a March 22 letter to McGeachin, Chief Deputy State Controller Joshua Whitworth wrote that her projected office budget shortfall for fiscal year 2022 is $22,010.68, even if her office doesn’t make any additional vendor payments or reimbursements for the rest of the year.

