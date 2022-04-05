ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Police: Motorcyclist injured in Auburn crash involving Coach Gus Malzahn

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMEQL_0f0IRgg000

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle operator Monday night.

Auburn Police have confirmed the incident and say the crash remains under investigation.

The crash happened near Hamilton road and Ogletree Road. Police confirm Malzahn was driving the vehicle the motorcycle operator collided with. The motorcyclist was flown to trauma center in critical condition, but police say at last check the person is expected recover. We are unsure if Coach Malzahn suffered any injuries.

News 3 has reached out to officials at UCF where Malzahn is the current head coach to see if they will be releasing a statement.

A crash report should be completed by the end of business Tuesday. News 3 has requested a copy.

The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
Daily Voice

Girl, 5, Dies In ATV Crash: PA State Police

A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police. Police...
TODAY.com

At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a massive pile up involving more than 50 cars on Interstate 57 near the Kentucky border. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours. There is no confirmation on what caused the crash but officials believe foggy conditions may have been a factor.March 18, 2022.
The Independent

Florida landfill worker crushed to death after colleague in bulldozer accidentally runs over port-a-potty

A father-of-three in Florida was crushed to death after a bulldozer accidentally ran over a portable toilet he was using, authorities said.Aaron Henderson, 40, who worked at Polk County North Central landfill, was using a port-a-potty at the site on Friday when the bulldozer ran over him.Henderson was crushed under the bulldozer, workers told first responders. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were informed of an accident at the landfill after 5 in the evening.Calling it a “tragic, industrial accident”, the sheriff’s office said that the landfill...
