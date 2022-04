OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department announced that 72-year-old Barabara Mellor of Oxford, Pennsylvania has been charged with Arson and related offenses. Authorities state that on April 4, 2022, at 4:47 am, Oxford Police and the Union Fire Company were dispatched to the 300 block Market Street, Oxford Terrace apartments for a smoke condition reported on the third floor. Police located and entered a third-floor apartment to find items smoldering on a window sill. The sole occupant of the apartment was escorted to safety and the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

OXFORD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO