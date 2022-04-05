ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Caltrans awarded $2.34 million to fund local Sustainable Transportation projects

By Ricardo Tovar
MONTEREY COUNTY, Cali. (KION-TV)-- Caltrans District 5 has announced it has been given eight Sustainable Transportation Planning Grants totaling $2.34 million.

The goal of these projects is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the state highway system, enhance access to safe walkways and bike paths and increase natural disaster preparedness.

“These grants are funding the planning for sustainable and more resilient transportation projects that will prepare the state for rising sea levels, wildfires and other climate-related impacts,” said Caltrans Interim Director Steven Keck. “By collaborating with local communities, we are working together to achieve both our climate goals and an equitable transportation infrastructure for people who rely on transit and intercity bus service.”

The projects include:

  • $394,844 to the City of Salinas in Monterey County for the Outreach and Implementation for its Active Transportation Plan.
  • $300,000 to Monterey County, San Benito County, San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara
  • $220,082 to Monterey County for its Zero Emissions Shared Mobility Study.
  • County and Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Agencies for the California Central Coast Sustainable Freight Study.
  • $448,800 to the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (SCCRTC) for climate change and safety for its Climate Adaptation, Vulnerability Assessment and Transportation Priorities Report.
  • $338,000 to the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (SCCRTC) for its Transportation Equity Action Plan.
  • $296,000 to San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) for a county-wide Vehicle Miles Traveled Mitigation Program.
  • $221,325 to the City of Arroyo Grande for its Active Transportation Plan.
  • $125,000 to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) for its Coordinated Public Transit - Human Services Transportation Plan.

The post Caltrans awarded $2.34 million to fund local Sustainable Transportation projects appeared first on KION546 .

