ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Veteran's shadow box found at swap meet, returned to family

By Todd Quinones
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzUD4_0f0IQ83I00

38-year-old Will Bushelle excelled during his time as a Navy Seal.

His dad, who lives in Florida, says Will enlisted in the Navy right out of high school.

"He said he wasn't ready for college. That was a little disappointing for us, but he more than made up for it. As you might know, we are very proud of him," said Bill Bushelle, holding back tears.

Will lost his life in a car crash in 2014.

Bill Bushelle
38-year-old Will Bushelle. (Courtesy: Bill Bushelle)

It happened at Durango Drive and Washburn Road in northwest Las Vegas.

Born in St Louis, he moved to the valley in 2004.

"Even though Will is gone, he continues to influence our lives and help us make friendships," said Bill.

The latest friendship stems from a shadow box up for sale during the last weekend of March at a swap meet in Huntington Beach, California.

Inside, the combat uniform and medals that were once worn by Will.

"I saw the shadow box and my heart just dropped," said Fernando Gonzalez. Like Will, he's also a Navy veteran.

Fernando Gonzalez
A shadow box with the combat uniform and medals once worn by Will Bushelle. (Courtesy: Fernando Gonzalez)

"We usually go to the swap meet on the weekends for my hobby because I collect bobbleheads," said Fernando of trips with his wife, Irma. "It just stopped me in my track when I seen it."

Fernando didn't hesitate. He bought the shadow box for $150 even though he had no clue who Will was — but he knew he had a mission.

Fernando and Irma spent the next few hours looking for Will's family before finding them on Facebook.

Fernando Gonzalez
Fernando Gonzalez and his wife, Irma. (Courtesy: Fernando Gonzalez)

"I can't even explain the happiness that I got," said Fernando recalling the moment when he finally reached Will's family.

"We got on the phone with both of them and they are just lovely people, and they were so excited and we were so excited," he added.

Will's dad says he gave the uniform to a friend of Will's after the car accident. He's not sure how the shadow box found its way to the swap meet, but he's glad by some miracle it found its way to Fernando.

Bill Buschelle
Will Buschelle (center) and his parents. (Courtesy: Bill Buschelle)

"It reminds us that people who served are a brotherhood and they look after each other," said Bill.

The shadow box is being shipped right now and should get to Will's family by the end of the week.

Fernando refuses to accept any money for reimbursement, saying he just wants to honor Will's service to our country.

There is a scholarship in Will Buschelle's name at his alma mater, Southern Illinois University. Learn more at siuf.org/engineering .

For more stories like this, visit ktnv.com/VeteransVoice .

Comments / 7

kaarenwills
2d ago

Thank you Mr Gonzalez for your service and for your honor. For your caring, kindness, and for your heart. All Americans can be proud you are one of us.

Reply
8
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Happy Valley resident: Ukrainian mother inspires veteran's family

Kathy Chandler: Yaroslava Antipina has reminded me of the experiences of my son who served in Middle East wars post-9/11.Ukrainian mother Yaroslava Antipina has been inspiring the world by sharing her daily cup of "war coffee" over Twitter. Twitter users are beaming their own cups of "peace coffee" in a return show of solidarity. Her ability to captivate our attention over a daily ritual has reminded me of the experiences of my own son, a veteran of the post-9/11 Middle East wars. He taught me the value of embracing "peace coffee" in the midst of trauma. My son was...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
KTLA

Vendors, families fight to keep North Hollywood Swap Meet open

Vendors and families gathered for a protest Tuesday, fighting to keep the North Hollywood Swap Meet open. Over 100 vendors of the North Hollywood Swap Meet got just over a month’s notice to vacate their stores by the end of March, protest organizers said. “We just want to keep our swap meet open because it’s part […]
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Florida State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Swap Meet#The Shadow Box#Navy
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
8 News Now

Tanks on Trains: Why so many were in Las Vegas

Dozens of tanks, armored personnel carriers, troop transport vehicles, Bradley fighting vehicles, and much more were recently seen in downtown Las Vegas and around the valley. All of them loaded on to rail cars being hauled to somewhere from somewhere.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBoardingGroup

Man wins huge jackpot at Las Vegas Airport

In a fortunate turn of events, a California resident hit a huge jackpot at the Las Vegas Airport while playing the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Find out how much he won here!. A Van Nuys, California resident hit the jackpot of a lifetime when he won $328,655 dollars...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX59

What we know about the missing Indy couple found in Nevada

More than a week ago, an Indiana couple set off in their RV to meet up with friends in Tucson, Arizona. But they never arrived, setting off a search effort. We’ve now learned that Ronnie Barker has been found dead and his wife Beverly was taken to a hospital. Here’s what we know about the […]
TUCSON, AZ
Las Cruces Sun-News

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person meetings in April

LAS CRUCES - After two years of meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jehovah's Witnesses will be returning to meeting in-person starting April 1. All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings during the first week of April, according to a news release.
RELIGION
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy