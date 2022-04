A Brookhaven woman has died as the result of an interstate crash Monday. The wreck happened in Hinds County on I-55 around 9 a.m., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Gigi Love, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2007 Saturn she was a passenger in left the roadway and flipped. The driver of the vehicle — Jerry Hammond, 44, of Magee — was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 17 DAYS AGO