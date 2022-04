A Vermont man was cited for failing to turn right and reducing speed on his snowmobile before a collision Saturday in Pittsburg, Fish and Game said. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on Corridor Trail 142, near Farr Road, when two snowmobiles collided, according to a news release. Emergency personnel used Pittsburg Fire Department snowmobiles to get to the crash as a precaution. Conrad Marsano, 21, of Bristol, Vt., and a 13-year-old juvenile from New Hampshire both declined medical treatment.

PITTSBURG, NH ・ 25 DAYS AGO