Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Howell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in south central Missouri, Howell and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 524 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, Swan Creek at Swan Cave Road, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, and Beaver Creek at County Road 524. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
