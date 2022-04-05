ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Hill County, GA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Dougherty, Irwin, Tift, Turner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Storms increasing Tornado Watch in effect

Tornado Watch: Thunderstorms are increasing over the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of NE TX, most of NW LA, and the southern half of SW AR until 4 am. There is a strong storm north of Sulphur Springs that is moving towards Texarkana with an estimated ETA based on its current speed of 12:30 to 1 am.
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
#Severe Weather#South Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Tift#16 31 00#16 45 00#Turner Northwestern#Fitzgerald Poulan
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Calhoun, Colquitt, Dougherty, Irwin, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Calhoun; Colquitt; Dougherty; Irwin; Lee; Mitchell; Randolph; Terrell; Tift; Turner; Worth RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF SW GEORGIA, FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, AND 146 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 10 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 144, 145, and 146. * WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts to 25-28 mph. * HUMIDITY...18 to 25 % * THUNDERSTORMS...Not expected. * FUELS...Dry, but expected to become very dry by midday, and reach the 6% soil moisture for several hours. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

