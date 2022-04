Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Telfair by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dooly The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Turkey Creek near Turkey Creek at Byromville affecting Dooly County. For the Flint River Basin...including Turkey Creek at Byromville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Turkey Creek near Turkey Creek at Byromville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 10 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of woodlands occurs upstream and downstream from the stream gage on Georgia Highway 90. Portions of creek access roads and low lying areas will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 PM EDT Thursday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 7.4 feet late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

