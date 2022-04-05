High Wind Watch issued for Beadle, Hanson, Sanborn by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-07 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm,...
Effective: 2022-03-20 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible, along with possible power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibilities may be locally reduced due to blowing dust.
Effective: 2022-03-14 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County and North Snowy Range Foothills. This includes Interstate 25 from Chugwater to Wheatland, and Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
Effective: 2022-03-23 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY***. ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HALF OF THE AREA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THRUSDAY***. Our next storm system is set to move in tonight and into Thursday, bringing in much colder air behind it for Friday...
Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
The Storm Team 11 Forecast has Winter Storm Warnings for the area tonight into Saturday. A strong cold front will move into the area overnight which will bring snow, wind and very cold temperatures to the area into Saturday morning. There will be snowfall accumulations across the entire area. Snowfall totals for the […]
A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
Effective: 2022-03-20 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Castle Country HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Country. * WHEN...From 3 PM today to 6 AM MDT Monday. Winds will be most impactful between 6 PM MDT this evening and 3 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Briscoe; Hall HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Briscoe and Hall Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibilities at times.
Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
Effective: 2022-03-23 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Greene HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Greene, Cocke Smoky Mountains, Sevier Smoky Mountains and Blount Smoky Mountains Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-03-22 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Las Animas, Baca, and Prowers Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, especially on east west oriented roadways.
