Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lincoln, east central Noble and Payne Counties through 945 PM CDT At 902 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Perkins, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Cushing, Perkins, Yale, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Quay and Ingalls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
