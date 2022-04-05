ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JPMorgan allows clients to cancel depositary receipts in Russian companies- sources

By Sinead Cruise, Carolina Mandl
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KCh7_0f0INoJI00

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan & Chase (JPM.N) on Tuesday started to allow holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies to cancel them, two sources familiar with the matter said, giving some investors a way to liquidate what have largely been frozen holdings.

The move comes after the London Stock Exchange (LSE) halted trading in the depositary receipts of Russian companies roughly a month ago after prices plunged due to a slew of Western sanctions slapped on Russia for its invasion of the Ukraine.

Depositary receipts are certificates issued by a bank representing shares in a foreign company traded on a local stock exchange.

The sources did not want to be identified because the information was private.

JPMorgan, the country's largest lender, is the issuer of a handful of depositary receipts in Russian companies listed on the LSE, such as oil major Rosneft , according to Refinitiv.

Investors in depositary receipts have the right to cancel them, but issuers suspended cancellations after the Russian central bank banned foreigners from transferring local Russian shares. With those restrictions recently lifted, issuers are able to reopen cancellations.

JPMorgan is the second depositary receipt issuer to reopen cancellations after BNY Mellon (BK.N) started offering clients an option to withdraw from the receipts and receive in turn the underlying shares in Moscow for a fee last week. read more

Last week, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said the country was mulling forcing Russian companies whose depositary receipts are traded abroad to return to the domestic market.

Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Carolina Mandl Editing by Michelle Price, Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxim Reshetnikov
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Depositary#Russian#The London Stock Exchange#Lse#Western
Washington Post

How the U.S. Is Moving Closer to Delisting Chinese Firms

Some big-name Chinese stocks are facing the prospect of getting booted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if they refuse to let U.S. regulators see their financial audits. A revived effort by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to gain access to audits of overseas companies that began under former President Donald Trump is continuing under President Joe Biden. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among 200-plus companies in the regulator’s crosshairs, and although the process has years to play out, investors have started to pay attention.
FOREIGN POLICY
SFGate

Russia says it transferred bond payment to avoid default

LONDON (AP) — Russia's Finance Ministry said it transferred a $117 million bond interest payment in an attempt to avoid a default on government debt but left it open if the money actually reached foreign investors by the deadline. A ministry statement carried on Russian state media Thursday said...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Russian default on debts no longer ‘improbable’, says IMF head

A Russian default on its debts after western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine is no longer “improbable”, but would not trigger a global financial crisis, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday. The Washington-based fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said the sanctions imposed by...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italian bank UniCredit considers quitting Russia - CEO

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit is conducting an urgent review of its Russian business and could decide to quit the country after its invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said on Tuesday. Orcel also said that the economic environment had changed because of the Ukraine crisis...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy