Though it's not the first all-electric pickup truck to arrive on the market this year (that honor belongs to the Rivian R1T), the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning should be a smash hit given its $39,974 starting MSRP for the entry-level Pro model, which goes up to $90,874 for the luxurious Platinum. Ford obviously has Rivian pegged on price, but with rumors circulating regarding the Lightning's driving range, the Blue Oval finally revealed the official EPA-estimated numbers. And they are great!

CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO