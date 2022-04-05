ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Teen victim in Greeley double shooting dies, investigation continues

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hABhl_0f0IMOf900

GREELEY, Colo. – The teen victim in a Greeley double shooting has died, police said Tuesday, as they continue investigating what led to the deadly shooting more than a week ago.

Raul Calihua-Callihua, 17, was found by unresponsive in an alley behind 1429 9 th Street, near the intersection of 9th Street and 14th Avenue on March 28 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he remained on life support before he was pronounced deceased three days later.

Corry Allen Lieby, 46, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a parked car by police as investigators combed the scene.

Both were residents of Greeley, police said Tuesday.

Greeley police have yet to arrest the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Paul Anthony Delgado Jr. An arrest warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder was granted to investigators, according to a news release last week.

Greeley Police Department.

Police said Delgado Jr. should be considered armed with at least one handgun that he open carries, as well as a rifle and ammunition. He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram with Colorado Disabled Veteran license plate 237-NWLL.

If you see him or his vehicle, you are asked to immediately call 911 and not approach him.

The double homicide remains under investigation by the Greeley Police Department, which will provide further information as it becomes available. The final cause and manner of death for both victims await the completion of autopsy and laboratory reports, police said.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Victim Identified In Suspected Inmate-To-Inmate Murder At Old Max

By Anna Maria Basquez CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– State officials said the death of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is suspected to be an inmate-to-inmate homicide, possibly between cellmates. Officials named the victim as Cruz Carbajal, 41, who resided in Mesa County before incarceration. “A suspect has been identified, but has not yet been named due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the statement by the Colorado Department of Corrections said. Officials were checking whether the suspect was transferred from the facility. Cruz Carbajal (credit: Dept. of Corrections) Staff at Carbajal’s facility, known as “Old Max,” which was...
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 12-year-old boy was among four people shot in Colorado Springs on Saturday. 11 News spoke to family members of the boy, who wanted to remain anonymous, as the child fights for his life. The shooting happened Saturday evening on two streets near Chelton and Astrozon on the southeast side of the city. A total of four people, including the 12-year-old, were shot.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
CBS Denver

Pedestrian Killed In Windsor Was Part Of Friends And Family Remembering Victim Of Earlier Fatal Crash

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) — A 39-year-old Colorado woman was one of three pedestrians struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in southeast Windsor. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. A spokesperson with the Windsor Police Department said the woman was part of a group of 13 people, all friends and family of a Windsor man who had been killed in a crash at this location exactly a year prior. The group drove to the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive and parked on the south side of the street. They then gathered on the north side of the street,...
WINDSOR, CO
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Paul Anthony#Colorado Disabled Veteran
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Congo refugee shot and killed on his way to work in Denver

DENVER — A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Denver late Monday night, and a 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case. According to an arrest affidavit, at around 11:40 p.m. Monday, Denver Police (DPD) dispatchers received several 911 calls about a man firing a gun at an apartment complex located at 1601 Colorado Blvd.
DENVER, CO
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy