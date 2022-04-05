ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Nonprofit Aims To Improve Baltimore's Playgrounds

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has partnered with KABOOM! to ensure that children have access to playspace equity at schools in underserved communities.

KABOOM! is a non-profit organization that helps build playgrounds for children. It aims to end playspace inequity in 25 places within the next five years by raising $250 million.

The organization plans to work with Baltimore City Schools and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks to ensure that “every child in Baltimore has access to places to play where they live and learn,” according to KABOOM! staff.

“Achieving playspace equity across Baltimore will send the message that we believe in our youth and know they’re capable of the brightest possible future,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Playgrounds have a profound impact on young people because they help sharpen their skills, build friendships, and give them a sense of belonging, he said.

“We want every young person across the city to be able to step onto a brand-new playground that they designed and their community built just for them so they can understand that they matter and that their community leaders see them and recognize their needs,” Scott said.

A 2019 analysis of Baltimore City Public Schools’ playgrounds that was conducted by KABOOM! revealed that city schools receive hundreds of millions less in capital funds each year compared to surrounding school systems that serve a comparable number of students.

Also, two years ago, KABOOM! published a list of 25 elementary schools in need of newly-built playspaces by the end of 2020.

Since then, the organization has made improvements to the playground at Edgecombe Circle Elementary School with the assistance of the Ravens Foundation .

Prior to those improvements, the school had been damaged by a fire .

The list of schools include:

⦿ Abbottston Elementary

⦿ Belmont Elementary

⦿ Cecil Elementary

⦿ Charles C. Barrister Elementary

⦿ Curtis Bay Elementary & Middle

⦿ Dickey Hill Elementary & Middle

⦿ Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary

⦿ Dr. N. A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary & Middle

⦿ Edgecombe Circle Elementary

⦿ Edgewood Elementary

⦿ Franklin Square Elementary & Middle

⦿ Furman Templeton Prep Elementary

⦿ Gardenville Elementary

⦿ Garrett Heights Elementary & Middle

⦿ Gwynns Falls Elementary

⦿ Hamilton Elementary & Middle

⦿ Hazelwood Elementary & Middle

⦿ Hilton Elementary

