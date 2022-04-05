ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO plans to keep 1% of his earnings, give away the rest: 'I don't want a yacht'

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The co-founder and CEO of a Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange said he plans to give away the bulk of his fortune.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of the richest people in the world, told Bloomberg on Sunday that he will keep 1% of his earnings each year, or about $100,000. Every other dollar – or Bitcoin – will be given away under the philosophies of "effective altruism" and “earning to give.”

“You pretty quickly run out of really effective ways to make yourself happier by spending money,” Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg. “I don’t want a yacht.”

According to Forbes , Bankman-Fried's net worth is $24 billion. In 2021, investors valued FTX at $18 billion, and there has been rapid growth since. By January 2022, the exchange and its U.S. operations hit a combined value of $40 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0LJi_0f0ILB9V00
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, testifies during a Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing in Washington, DC., in February. SAUL LOEB, AFP via Getty Images

In terms of “earning to give," Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg he gave away $50 million last year, including to funds for pandemic relief in India and climate initiatives.

More: MacKenzie Scott has donated more than $12 billion. Here's where some of the money has gone

However, Bloomberg also reported the billionaire had donated less to charity than he has spent on other ventures – such as naming rights for the Miami Heat's arena, with a cost of $135 million over 19 years. He also spent an estimated $30 million on a Super Bowl ad with comedian Larry David.

Bankman-Fried also had made large political contributions. In 2020, he contributed more than  $5 million to a super-PAC supporting now-President Joe Biden. In 2021, he donated on both sides of the aisle – contributing $5,800 each, the maximum individuals can give directly to congressional campaigns, to six Senate Republicans and four Senate Democrats, Forbes reported . The lawmakers included Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Richard Burr, R-N.C.; Patty Murray, D-Wash.; Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

FTX did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

FTX co-founder and chief technology officer Gary Wang topped Forbes' 2022 list of the world's billionaires under 30 released Tuesday. Bankman-Fried congratulated his fellow co-founder on Twitter.

"Congratulations, Gary, on becoming the wealthiest person in the world under 30. I couldn't be prouder," wrote Bankman-Fried , who was Forbes' richest 20-something last year before turning 30 in March.

Wealth disparities: World's 10 richest men double wealth in the pandemic while 99% of incomes drop, group says

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CEO plans to keep 1% of his earnings, give away the rest: 'I don't want a yacht'

