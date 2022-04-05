ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black Dog: Being A Teacher’ On Netflix, A Heart-Warming Series About A Young Teacher In South Korea’s Complex School System

By Joel Keller
 2 days ago

Teaching is a noble profession, and that’s true pretty much everywhere in the world. But if you think it’s tough being a teacher here in the U.S., imagine being a teacher in a country where positions are hard to come by and you have to work your way up from a part-time gig with no benefits. A 2019 K-drama shows one young woman’s journey to honor one of her teachers by forging her own career in education.
BLACK DOG: BEING A TEACHER : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: A group of buses winding around a hilly road. It’s 2007 and Songyoung High School is on a field trip.

The Gist: During the field trip, one of the chaperones, a temporary teacher named  Kim Young-ha (Tae In-ho) notices that one of the students, Go Ha-neul (Ryu Ji-eun) has a cast on her leg. But before he can figure out how that happened, the bus crashes into a stalled car in a tunnel and skids on its side. Everyone gets out except for Ha-neul. Young-ha goes back to get her; he saves her but doesn’t make it out of the tunnel before the bus explodes.

After the accident, she overhears Mr. Kim’s wife, Song Chan-hee (Baek Eun-hye) decrying the fact that the school won’t pay death benefits because he was a temporary teacher.

Twelve years later, in 2019, Ha-neul (Baek Eun-hye) is looking to get certified as a teacher, mostly because of Mr. Kim’s influence. She has such a debt of gratitude to Mr. Kim that she has struck up a relationship with Chan-hee, who appreciates her presence no matter what Chan-hee might say.

The system of becoming a full-time teacher is intense, however, and there are very few spots available. But, with Daechi High School needing a new temporary Korean teacher for the private school’s return to winter break, she’s one of the top three applicants. The administration figures the younger and less hip to the politics of the system they are, the less likely they’ll quit.

Since the new teacher will be part of both the 3rd Year departments and the College Admission departments, College Admission head Park Seong-soon (Ra Mi-ran), who is the self-proclaimed “crazy bitch” of the school, sits in on the interviews. While Ha-neul is very well prepared, especially when it comes to what’s on the standardized tests the 3rd Year students will take, Seong-soon wonders if one of the applicants pulled strings to get into the final three.

Ha-neul is actually surprised when she gets the job. She makes friends during her first day orientation, but Ms. Park and others find out that her uncle is another higher-up at the school, Moon Soo-ho (Jung Hae-kyun). Even though she swears she didn’t know he worked there, she gets the cold shoulder from the other new temp teachers, Ms. Park and Do Yeon-woo (Ha Jun), a well-regarded young teacher that has already made enemies from other departments. But, as she faces the emotional weight of what happened that day when Mr. Kim sacrificed his life, Ha-neul is determined to make this job work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FRU8_0f0IKwIv00 Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Black Dog: Being A Teacher has the shaky-camera, real-world-esque style of shows that stretch all the way back to NYPD Blue . But the school setting makes us think of the show as a much more serious version of Abbott Elementary .

Our Take: Black Dog: Being A Teacher premiered to acclaim and decent ratings in South Korea in late 2019; Netflix has been streaming it in other countries but finally released it to US audiences now, for whatever reason. The episodes are more or less feature-length, but writer Park Joo-yun uses the time in the first episode well to wring some genuine emotion from her characters, especially Ha-neul and Seong-soon.

Where does that emotion come from? It comes from Ha-neul’s gratitude towards the late Mr. Kim and the guilt she feels that his family wasn’t taken care of because of his temporary teacher status. But it also comes from just how coveted teaching jobs are in South Korea and the political hoops one has to jump through to get a job and make it to a full-time position.

The school system — both public and private — in South Korea is even more complex and byzantine than it is in the U.S., with interdepartmental skirmishes that might be familiar to anyone who has tried to deal with college administrations in this part of the world. Black Dog isn’t shy with dealing with those bureaucratic issues and the uphill climb teachers like Ha-neul have in order to get a full-time position. It’s like an adjunct professor getting tenure, ensuring them benefits and job security.

It’s apparent from Seo Hyun-jin’s performance that this is something that Ha-neul desperately wants, and she’s crushed when she learns that her uncle, someone she barely knows, is a higher-up at the school. But she’s also determined to overcome this bumpy start. By the end of the episode, the hard-nosed Ms. Park is already warming up to her, and it’ll be interesting to watch her mentor Ha-neul, as well as getting to know the rest of the school’s staff, some of whom have established their obnoxious and demanding characters by the end of the first episode.

Sex and Skin: None.

Parting Shot: On the first day back from winter break, Ha-neul stares at the door of her department, more confident than before but still hesitant. Ms. Park bellows to her to come in instead of standing outside.

Sleeper Star: Ha Jun as Do Yeon-woo will have a lot to do in future episodes; he’s one of the doubters of Ha-neul’s abilities, but it seems that he’ll likely come around.

Most Pilot-y Line: It’s a bit difficult to discern the hierarchy and politics at a Korean school, and why they need so much office space. But, again, if you think of it as more like an American university, than the concept should make more sense.

Our Call: STREAM IT. While Black Dog: Being A Teacher has the potential to be too sincere, its heartwarming but down-to-earth vibe is still a welcome change from some of the gloppier K-dramas we’ve seen recent months.

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

