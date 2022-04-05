Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-4.17%

slid 4.73% to $1,091.26 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-2.22%

falling 2.26% to 14,204.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.42%

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $152.23 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR

TM,

-0.64%

fell 2.69% to $177.66, General Motors Co.

GM,

-4.64%

fell 4.08% to $41.42, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR

HMC,

-2.12%

fell 3.69% to $27.42. Trading volume (26.2 M) remained 412,997 below its 50-day average volume of 26.6 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.