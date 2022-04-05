ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Man wounded, state senator's home struck during shooting

Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven police were searching Tuesday for a gunman who opened fire on a city street, wounding a man and sending bullets into the home of state Sen. Gary Winfield. No...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gary Winfield
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KNOE TV8

Man arrested in car show shooting that killed 1, wounded 26

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 people wounded. Arkansas State Police said Wednesday it arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, of Jacksonville. He’s charged with battery and aggravated assault.
DUMAS, AR
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Man wounded in Canoga Park shooting, officials say

A man was shot and wounded late Wednesday afternoon in Canoga Park, officials said. The victim, who was not identified and whose age was not provided, was shot near the intersection of Vanowen Street and Canoga Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., according to Officer Maldonado of the Los Angeles Police Department and Nicholas Prange of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Driver jailed for life for dragging man to death under car

A driver who mowed down a pedestrian and dragged him more than half-a-mile has been jailed for at least 30 years for the “cruel” murder.Martin Eastwood, 22, used a stolen Ford S-Max as a weapon to kill 25-year-old Liam Dent in revenge for a minor confrontation outside a pub.Having knocked Mr Dent down, Eastwood, from Epsom, Surrey, drove at speeds of up to 32mph, dragging his screaming victim along in the early hours of July 26 2019.His friend Daniel Morris, 22, who admitted manslaughter, drove behind in a Volvo, frantically honking his horn for him to stop.By the time Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Fatally Wounded in Rear Yard of Baldwin Park Home

An approximately 65-year-old man was found fatally wounded Saturday in the rear yard of a home in Baldwin Park, authorities said. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Puente Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. Officers from the Baldwin Park Police Department found...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
