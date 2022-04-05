Big 12 Softball Power Rankings: Three Teams Pulling Away From the Pack
By Bryan Clinton
We’ve had two weeks of conference play in Big 12 softball, and it is quite clear right now that there are three teams that are a cut above the rest thus far in the season. The trio of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas are a combined 15-0 against the rest of...
Sooners blast four homers in run-rule win over Texas Tech
After hitting six homers on Friday, No. 1 Oklahoma belted four more Saturday as the Sooners rolled to an 11-0 win in five innings over Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Nick Saban made it official on Wednesday night. Alabama’s head coach announced that Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended from the program. He is no longer listed on the Alabama roster. Hall, a sophomore, was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. “He is suspended from...
In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – The Kansas football team held a “Spring Preview” scrimmage in front of a few thousand fans in David Booth Memorial Stadium on Saturday. “I thought we had some flashes of guys that maybe didn’t play a whole lot last year, and I thought some of the newcomers flash and they’re going […]
There was a lot of love going around for Josh Wiggins on Saturday. The class of 2022 cornerback is enjoying this spring camp as an early enrolee at Colorado, but his lack of college experience wasn’t apparent during the Buffs’ first open scrimmage.
Wiggins recorded multiple pass breakups on the day, including one while covering a tight end. He also broke up a Drew Carter pass intended for Deion Smith in the endzone. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, the young Wiggins was making up for his lack of size with an abundance of skill.
Here’s what freshman cornerback Nikko Reed said about Wiggins (h/t CUSportsNation):
“I feel like Josh Wiggins — he’s up there. He has a lot of technique, so he knows what he’s doing.”
21🏝 @JoshuaKDWiggins had himself a day in his first scrimmage at @CUBuffsFootball 👀. Here’s 1 of his plays. “🔒⬇️” #SkoBuffs #heisonly17 pic.twitter.com/vhtQVzjYqV
— Ke'Vric Wiggins (@iamkdwiggins) April 9, 2022
NCAA Tournament star Doug Edert has reportedly made his transfer decision. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the former St. Peters guard has committed to play for the Bryant Bulldogs in 2022. The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to the fan favorite’s transfer decision. Some feel...
