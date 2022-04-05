Big 12 Softball Power Rankings: Three Teams Pulling Away From the Pack

There was a lot of love going around for Josh Wiggins on Saturday. The class of 2022 cornerback is enjoying this spring camp as an early enrolee at Colorado, but his lack of college experience wasn’t apparent during the Buffs’ first open scrimmage. Wiggins recorded multiple pass breakups on the day, including one while covering a tight end. He also broke up a Drew Carter pass intended for Deion Smith in the endzone. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, the young Wiggins was making up for his lack of size with an abundance of skill. Here’s what freshman cornerback Nikko Reed said about Wiggins (h/t CUSportsNation): “I feel like Josh Wiggins — he’s up there. He has a lot of technique, so he knows what he’s doing.” 21🏝 @JoshuaKDWiggins had himself a day in his first scrimmage at @CUBuffsFootball 👀. Here’s 1 of his plays. “🔒⬇️” #SkoBuffs #heisonly17 pic.twitter.com/vhtQVzjYqV — Ke'Vric Wiggins (@iamkdwiggins) April 9, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Five Buffs making headlines in spring ball

