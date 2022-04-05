ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp.

BAC,

-1.56%

slipped 1.69% to $40.14 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.51%

falling 1.26% to 4,525.12 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.68%

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. This was the stock's seventh consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $9.97 below its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company reached on February 10th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM,

-1.85%

fell 1.16% to $133.34, Citigroup Inc.

C,

-2.37%

fell 2.31% to $51.58, and Wells Fargo & Co.

WFC,

-2.19%

fell 0.70% to $48.12. Trading volume (51.5 M) remained 3.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 55.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

