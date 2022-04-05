ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago
Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

-3.10%

slipped 2.90% to $380.15 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.97%

falling 1.26% to 4,525.12 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.42%

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. Netflix Inc. closed $320.84 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-3.23%

fell 2.55% to $3,281.10, Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

-2.25%

fell 2.14% to $135.62, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

-0.29%

rose 0.06% to $47.87. Trading volume (4.1 M) remained 3.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 8.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

