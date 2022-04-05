ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-3.66%

slid 1.30% to $310.88 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.97%

falling 1.26% to 4,525.12 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.42%

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $38.79 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

Despite its losses, the stock outperformed some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-1.85%

fell 1.89% to $175.06, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-2.88%

fell 1.67% to $2,811.82, and SAP SE ADR

SAP,

-0.99%

fell 1.48% to $110.81.true Trading volume (23.0 M) remained 14.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 37.6 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

