Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

slid 1.30% to $310.88 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

falling 1.26% to 4,525.12 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $38.79 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

Despite its losses, the stock outperformed some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc.

fell 1.89% to $175.06, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

fell 1.67% to $2,811.82, and SAP SE ADR

fell 1.48% to $110.81.true Trading volume (23.0 M) remained 14.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 37.6 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.