2022-2023 CHS Cheer Tryouts

DRIGGS – The young and fun Snake River Panthers are putting together good performance after good performance and Wednesday’s baseball game against Teton was no exception. The team rallied around senior pitcher Ryker Watt and junior pitcher Easton Gardner to post their fifth straight win, moving their season record to 5-1 and show teams around eastern Idaho that they may not be an easy win when the playing gets serious and teams start jockeying for a berth in the state tournament in May.

DRIGGS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO