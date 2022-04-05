ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

2022-2023 CHS Cheer Tryouts

By Admin
wearecamdenhs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time! Cheer conditioning and tryouts for Camden High School will be held May...

wearecamdenhs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Thunder Ridge powers past Bonneville

If Thunder Ridge is going to make a return trip to the 5A state tournament, it will likely be the team’s offense that leads the way. The Titans, who won a conference title last season, have averaged nearly 18 runs over the past five games, including a 15-0 win over Bonneville in Thursday’s nonconference matchup.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, SC
Sports
City
Camden, SC
Camden, SC
Education
Post Register

Panthers sail to fifth straight win, down Teton

DRIGGS – The young and fun Snake River Panthers are putting together good performance after good performance and Wednesday’s baseball game against Teton was no exception. The team rallied around senior pitcher Ryker Watt and junior pitcher Easton Gardner to post their fifth straight win, moving their season record to 5-1 and show teams around eastern Idaho that they may not be an easy win when the playing gets serious and teams start jockeying for a berth in the state tournament in May.
DRIGGS, ID
Mount Airy News

All-Conference Spotlight: Girls Basketball

North Surry’s Callie Allen (2) elevates for a layup against Surry Central. Surry Central’s Mia McMillen celebrates after the Golden Eagles completed a comeback win over Mount Airy. Cory Smith | The News. East Surry’s Cadence Lawson (10) shoots a 3-pointer against Mount Airy. Charles Leftwich |...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Lions Youth Sports hosting camp

The Tyler Lions Youth Sports organization is hosting free youth conditioning and cheer camps on Sunday, April 10 at the Tyler High School football practice field, 3543 Lion Lane. The camp is from 2-6 p.m. It is a camp for any boy and girl in the 5 to 12 age...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy