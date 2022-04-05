ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonded By The Mic:The Tony Kincaid Story

By Jim LaMotta
 2 days ago

For years, the podcast market of professional wrestling content has catered to the dirt of the industry, the notion that the sports entertainment business is often a shark tank, which it definitely is. Money comes first and second then acquaintances and somewhere below that on the list might be friends. Granted...

Report: WWE Releases Nash Carter Following Accusations From Wife

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter was reportedly released from the company today. Carter was released just this afternoon, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. This comes just days after he and Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Team Titles from Imperium at Stand & Deliver. Carter was...
News On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins For WWE SmackDown

A new challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being teased for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE has released a promo confirming Reigns for Friday’s show, noting that he will usher in a new era as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can see a promo for Reigns’ return to SmackDown as undisputed champion below.
Dustin Rhodes Given Permission To Appear On New WWE A&E Documentary

AEW President Tony Khan has given permission to Dustin Rhodes to appear in the upcoming Dusty Rhodes documentary that is being created by A&E and WWE, Pwinsider.com reports. It will take a detailed look at Dusty’s life and career. Khan also gave Cody permission to be in the documentary...
Jerry Lawler To Do RAW Commentary While Corey Graves Is On His Honeymoon

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is set to return to RAW commentary next week. Lawler appeared on RAW Talk last night and revealed to Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond that he will work RAW commentary for a few weeks to replace Corey Graves while Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
Savannah Evans Signs Impact Contract

Savannah Evans has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling. Evans recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast and revealed that officials called her about the deal in March. After working out some contract details, she signed it just last week. Evans talked about how Impact producer Tommy...
Chris Rock Breaks His Silence On The Will Smith Incident

While Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have spoken on Sunday night’s wild Oscars incident, Chris Rock had not – until tonight. Rock, performing at his first show since the incident, briefly addressed a Boston crowd regarding what happened at The Academy Awards. The popular comedian said he...
Brother of Browns star found dead in Virginia

Shocking news again. This time from the NFL world. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s brother is found dead in his home. It seems to be a homicide. The Hampton Police and the Division of Fire and Rescue received a call on Tuesday that the body had been found. Namely, the...
T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
Little Known Facts About Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett

Chris Rock is in the news because he just announced a second date at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, on June 12. Oh! And because he was on the receiving end of what has sadly become the defining cultural moment of the decade so far. Rock hasn’t been talking...
Report: Cody Rhodes To Be At WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes will be at this week’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. There’s no word yet on if Rhodes will be appearing on the SmackDown broadcast, or working a dark match, but PWInsider reports that he is scheduled to be there. It is...
#JusticeForNashCarter Becomes Trending Topic As Wes Lee’s Wife Defends Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nash Carter of MSK has reportedly been released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the Stand and Deliver PLE. #JusticeForNashCarter became a trending topic on Twitter. Wes Lee’s wife addressed the abuse accusations made by Carter’s...
Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
Report: Brock Lesnar Not Scheduled For WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar is reportedly not scheduled for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has confirmed that new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing tonight to address the WWE Universe. In an update, a new...
Stephanie McMahon Issues Letter On WrestleMania Success

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued the following email and infographic on WrestleMania 38 today- This past weekend, WrestleMania 38 emanated live across two nights from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history with 156,352 total fans. The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history saw 13.3M in-airing social media interactions across both nights becoming the second most engaging WrestleMania of all time.
WWE RAW Results – April 4, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 4, 2022. – The post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package of highlights from WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday. We’re live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW After WrestleMania. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings From Wednesday

The following AEW Dark: Elevation matches were taped tonight in Boston MA to air Friday on TNT- -Bryan Danielson defeated Trent Beretta with the LeBell Lock. This was a really good match. -Lexy Nair interviews Hook but he just said nothing and ate chips. Danhausen popped out of the trash...
Surgery Update On Rick Boogs Following Injury At WrestleMania

Rick Boogs has underwent successful surgery to repair his torn quad and patella tendon. As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp. Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.
Update On Nash Carter of MSK Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nash Carter of MSK has reportedly been released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the Stand and Deliver PLE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation with Carter’s wife Kimber Lee...
John Cena Reacts To WWE WrestleMania 38 and Comments On RAW

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter and reacted to WrestleMania 38. Cena congratulated everyone involved with The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, and reminded them of the wild crowd attending tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania taping. “Congrats to everyone who made this year’s #WrestleMania an absolutely...
