Apple Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-1.85%

slipped 1.89% to $175.06 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-2.22%

falling 2.26% to 14,204.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.42%

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. Apple Inc. closed $7.88 below its 52-week high ($182.94), which the company achieved on January 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-3.66%

fell 1.30% to $310.88, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-2.88%

fell 1.67% to $2,811.82, and International Business Machines Corp.

IBM,

+0.39%

fell 1.06% to $128.89. Trading volume (70.9 M) remained 24.5 million below its 50-day average volume of 95.4 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.