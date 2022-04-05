ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago
Terrence Horan

Shares of Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-0.86%

shed 2.55% to $3,281.10 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.51%

falling 1.26% to 4,525.12 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.67%

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $491.98 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as eBay Inc.

EBAY,

-0.72%

fell 0.58% to $56.40, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-0.61%

fell 1.67% to $2,811.82, and Walmart Inc.

WMT,

+0.07%

rose 0.28% to $151.47. Trading volume (2.6 M) remained 1.4 million below its 50-day average volume of 4.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Stock#The Stock Market#Amzn#Ebay Inc#Alphabet Inc#Cl A#Googl#Walmart Inc#Wmt#0 07#M Editor#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

