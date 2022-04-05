ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-0.61%

slipped 1.67% to $2,811.82 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.52%

falling 1.26% to 4,525.12 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.68%

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $219.11 short of its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company reached on February 2nd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-0.72%

fell 1.89% to $175.06, Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

+0.15%

fell 1.30% to $310.88, and Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

-1.24%

fell 0.88% to $231.84. Trading volume (1.0 M) remained 943,032 below its 50-day average volume of 2.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

