Moderna Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

shed 6.08% to $162.05 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

falling 2.26% to 14,204.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $335.44 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as AbbVie Inc.

rose 0.95% to $163.43, Amgen Inc.

fell 0.13% to $244.56, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR

rose 0.57% to $67.05. Trading volume (6.6 M) remained 1.4 million below its 50-day average volume of 8.0 M.

