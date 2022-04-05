ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Moderna Inc.

MRNA,

-1.73%

shed 6.08% to $162.05 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-0.77%

falling 2.26% to 14,204.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.62%

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $335.44 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as AbbVie Inc.

ABBV,

+1.47%

rose 0.95% to $163.43, Amgen Inc.

AMGN,

+0.41%

fell 0.13% to $244.56, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR

AZN,

+1.00%

rose 0.57% to $67.05. Trading volume (6.6 M) remained 1.4 million below its 50-day average volume of 8.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

#Astrazeneca Plc#The Stock Market#Nasdaq Composite Index#Stock#Moderna Inc#Mrna#Abbvie Inc#Abbv#Amgen Inc#Amgn#0 41#Astrazeneca Plc Adr Azn#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

