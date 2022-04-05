ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeVante Parker Officially Joins Patriots With Dolphins Trade Finalized

By Zack Cox
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DeVante Parker officially is a New England Patriot. The trade that sent Parker from Miami to New England was finalized Tuesday, with the Patriots announcing on social media that they had acquired the veteran wide receiver. The Patriots sent a 2023 third-round draft pick to the AFC East rival...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#A New England#American Football#Afc East#Patriots#Nfl Media
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Landed A New Job This Offseason

Tom Brady is keeping himself busy this offseason. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal announced that Brady is now a partner at a business advisory firm. Brady is now listed as a partner on the website of a company run by Declan Kelly, who resigned from his role as Teneo’s chief executive in 2021.
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
ESPN

'Tom Brady is my pension' - How a $6 purchase began a British fan's love of the NFL GOAT

In January, as news of Tom Brady's retirement sent shockwaves through the NFL community, one question began dominating social media: Where were you when Brady was drafted in April 2000? The answers were staggering. There was a flurry of middle-aged dads sharing photos of their college days on NFL Twitter, and well-established sportswriters posting pictures of themselves as kids. An entire generation of adult fans were too young to remember. An NFL with Brady as its face is all they had known.
NFL
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Arians Retirement Doesn’t Pass The Smell Test

This Tampa Bay Drama Is Fit For Daytime Television. Paul Rochon: Did you see his comments about Todd Bowles and why he chose now to do this?. A.J. Reilly: I did and it seemed strange because earlier, on Straight Shooting last week, our buddy Dylan was hosting that show with me because our buddy Matt was out of town and we were talking about Bruce Arians retiring. And we were like, okay, this would be a great time to put one of the hottest coaching candidates in for Bruce Arians in Byron Leftwich. And then we hit, end record and it was like, Bruce Arian is stepping down so that Todd Bowles can take over.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Hosting 2 Top QB Prospects This Week

The 2022 NFL Draft sits just a few weeks away, which means NFL teams are doing their final preparations. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could be looking for a quarterback of the future after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The team signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, but that hasn’t taken them out of the running to select a quarterback in the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
37K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy