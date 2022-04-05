Metro Council Chat | Meet James Peden - Dist. 23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a busy night at Louisville Metro Council's latest meeting Thursday night, including the appointment of a new councilwoman. Angela Bowens was selected to represent Louisville's first district. Bowens replaces former District 1 representative Jessica Greene, who was recently appointed to the Kentucky Circuit Court.
HAVEN, Kan. — The City of Haven announced Friday that, due to a lack of agenda items, Monday’s Haven City Council meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting of the council will be Monday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at the Haven city offices.
NEW PHILADELPHIA — Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen filed a civil suit on Thursday against the city, its law director and three people he fired in December. The substance of his complaint was unknown as of Thursday evening, as The Times-Reporter learned of the suit after court offices had closed for the day.
