Dickson, TN

Drug Free Dickson planning Parent Resource Night

By STAFF REPORT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drug Free Dickson Coalition is inviting parents of area youth to a free Parent Resource Night, which will be held Thursday, April 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dickson County Government Building, located at 303 Henslee Drive. The event is for parents only, and...

click orlando

These invaluable resources are available to any and all parents in Orange County

Regardless of the why, for parents who might be struggling in any aspect, or simply looking for some direction, there are SO MANY resources available to you and your child. It doesn’t matter if you’ve fallen on hard times financially, you’re wondering if your child might have learning disabilities, you’re searching for ways you can help them to engage better or a long list of many other things.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
KFOX 14

Event aims to help El Paso parents with childcare resources

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A resource fair and forum hosted by a coalition on early education is offering parents information about childcare resources in El Paso. Early Matters El Paso is hosting the event Saturday at 11670 Chito Samaniego Drive. The free event begins at 9:30 a.m. followed...
EL PASO, TX
WNEM

Foster resource center receives new building for free

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- A local non-profit received a fresh start and a new lease. Foster Families Navigation and Resource Center in Bay City got the keys to a new building, and with it came the opportunity to help more kids and families. “The navigation and resource center is a...
BAY CITY, MI
Project Self-Sufficiency

Free Community Parenting Classes Start in April

Therapist and author Diane Lang will offer free, virtual parenting classes to the community through Project Self-Sufficiency.Diane Lang. Therapist and author Diane Lang will facilitate Project Self-Sufficiency parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in April. Participants will learn about the different stages of physical and emotional development during infancy, childhood and adolescence, as well as techniques for positive discipline and improved communication. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, April 12th – May 24th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Classes are co-sponsored by the Sussex County Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

TN lawmakers to consider biological father bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Signing a birth certificate can turn a joyous event into a nightmare with one question- Who is the baby’s “real” father? State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who represents District 98 in Shelby County, said a bill he plans to present next week in Nashville will help answer that question. The bill is focused on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

“A very dangerous combination”: Meth and fentanyl use in KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state says a dangerous drug combo has become more popular in the last year and a half. According to the Office of Drug Control Policy, fentanyl and meth are starting to be used in tandem. “Fentanyl is just so prevalent in everything we’re seeing....
KENTUCKY STATE
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS

