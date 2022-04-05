Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ inched 0.65% higher to $177.61 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX falling 1.26% to 4,525.12 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. Johnson & Johnson closed $2.60 below its 52-week high ($180.21), which the company reached on March 31st.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert. RHHVF rose 1.02% to $411.20, Merck & Co. Inc. MRK rose 0.28% to $83.72, and Pfizer Inc. PFE rose 0.59% to $51.24. Trading volume (7.3 M) remained 978,885 below its 50-day average volume of 8.3 M.

