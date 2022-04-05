Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

-3.68%

slumped 0.88% to $231.84 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-2.22%

falling 2.26% to 14,204.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.42%

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $152.49 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-3.66%

fell 1.30% to $310.88, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-2.88%

fell 1.67% to $2,811.82, and Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

-0.41%

rose 2.02% to $50.98. Trading volume (29.5 M) remained 11.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 41.3 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.