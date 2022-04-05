ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

After complaints, property manager drops some Louisville housing authority units

By Yasmine Jumaa
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlIlk_0f0IGBpc00 A property management group accused of mistreating residents and neglecting maintenance needs says it will stop overseeing some complexes owned by Louisville’s public housing authority.

The CT Group oversees nearly a thousand Louisville Metro Housing Authority rental units. Residents have raised concerns over the deteriorating state of their homes under the company’s management for more than four years. They’ve also reported verbal abuse from Kathy Strom, who manages the company’s properties in Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

In recent weeks, residents and other members of the newly-formed Louisville Tenants Union made public their demands that Louisville housing officials fire Strom or sever the city’s contract with the CT Group.

In a statement, housing authority officials said the CT Group gave a 90-day notice late last week, saying it will cease management of 185 LMHA units scattered across Jefferson County at the end of June. The company will continue to oversee Sheppard Square and Liberty Green complexes — which comprise a total of 730 units.

LMHA spokesperson Jelisa Chatman told WFPL News in an email the CT Group’s decision to step down is fueled by its financial inability to manage units dispersed across the county, such as H. Temple Spears, a building in Shively for elderly residents.

“They are making space for LMHA to take on the properties … and immediately focus on the physical needs,” Chatman said.

It’s unclear if the public housing agency will permanently oversee those sites. It’s also not known how the transition will affect residents.

“Louisville Metro Housing Authority will work with [CT Group] on transition, including notification to impacted Residents,” Chatman wrote in a Monday statement from LMHA.

Complaints against the CT Group date back to at least 2017. They document disrepair across buildings the company manages, and abysmal living conditions marred by mold, rodent and pest infestations .

ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

