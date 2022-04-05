ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Bourbon and Beyond 2022 music festival lineup includes Alanis Morissette, the Doobie Brothers and Jack White

By Breya Jones
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMsbH_0f0IGAwt00 The Bourbon and Beyond music festival announced its lineup Tuesday.

The festival is set to take place September 15 through 18 at the Highland Festival Grounds Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.

Headliners include Jack White, Brandi Carlisle, Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet.

According to the Bourbon and Beyond website, other acts slated to perform include Ellie King, St. Vincent, Father John Misty and Marcus King.

Ticket packages include single-day passes, weekend passes and VIP passes.

The festival returns after a two-year COVID-19-induced hiatus.

WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

