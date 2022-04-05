Bourbon and Beyond 2022 music festival lineup includes Alanis Morissette, the Doobie Brothers and Jack White
The Bourbon and Beyond music festival announced its lineup Tuesday.
The festival is set to take place September 15 through 18 at the Highland Festival Grounds Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.
Headliners include Jack White, Brandi Carlisle, Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet.
According to the Bourbon and Beyond website, other acts slated to perform include Ellie King, St. Vincent, Father John Misty and Marcus King.
Ticket packages include single-day passes, weekend passes and VIP passes.
The festival returns after a two-year COVID-19-induced hiatus.
