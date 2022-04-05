Tennessee Titans mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Tennessee Titans fell short of expectations in the playoffs once again this past season, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled to the tune of three interceptions, leading to further questions about his future in Nashville . Meanwhile, questions came up regarding the Titans’ previously stout defense under Mike Vrabel.

With the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaching, there’s a lot of work for general manager Jon Robinson to do. Before we get into our full Tennessee Titans mock draft, let’s check in on all of the draft picks they boast for the annual event.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated 2022 NFL mock draft

2022 Tennessee Titans draft picks

1st round: 26th overall

3rd round: 90th overall

4th round: 131st overall

4th round: 143rd overall

5th round: 169th overall

6th round: 204th overall

6th round: 219th overall

Tennessee Titans mock draft: Building for the current and the future

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Some will focus on the need for Tennessee to add a quarterback of the future in the draft. We’re just not seeing it with the draft class at that position seen as weak. Meanwhile, Tennessee remains in win-now mode.

Instead, there’s certainly some need for immediate-impact performers in Nashville. That includes both the front seven and the defensive secondary as well as the all-important tight end position in offensive coordinator Todd Downing’s system. Wide receiver is also a need following the release of Julio Jones .

1st round, 26th overall: Nakobe Dean, linebacker, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The likes of both Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown left in free agency. There’s also a question about their ability in coverage. Evans yielded a 76% catch rate when targeted in 2021. After breakout performances in 2018 and 2019, Brown has struggled each of the past two years. That has included signal callers posting a 104.2 QB rating when targeting him .

This is where the reigning Butkus Award winner and national champion comes into play as an upgrade. The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker was tremendous for Georgia a season ago — recording 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions. His lateral quickness, instincts and athleticism all translate to an early three-down role in the NFL. In fact, Dean would end up being a Day 1 starter for the Titans.

Related: Tennessee Titans 2022 opponents

3rd round, 90th overall: Cade Otton, tight end, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency last March hurt these Titans big time. Anthony Firkser led all tight ends in Tennessee with 34 catches. However, he averaged a mere 8.6 yards per catch and 6.8 yards per target. Veteran MyCole Pruitt is nothing more than a blocking tight end.

We absolutely love what Otton would bring to the table for Tennessee. The 6-foot-5 tight end has proven that he can get to that second level and stretch the field. He also has tremendous quickness out of the break as a route runner.

4th round, 131st overall: Josh Jobe, cornerback, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Physicality. That’s the big thing Jobe would bring to the table as a boundary corner for the Titans. He is not afraid to get in the receiver’s face and displayed flashes of brilliance for Alabama after heading to the Crimson Tide as a four-star recruit. Sure there’s issues with technique on the outside and stiff hips impacts his ability to make an immediate impact, but there’s a lot to like here.

Last season saw Tennessee perform pretty well against the pass, yielding 24 touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions. However, there’s going to be a long-term need here with Janoris Jenkins not getting any younger. Teaming Jobe up with Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden moving forward would be a nice place to start.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated NFL off-season power rankings

4th round, 143rd overall: Dare Rosenthal, offensive tackle, Kentucky

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With limited projected cap space in 2022, the Titans are going to have to rely on the draft for depth. That’s no more true than along the offensive line with right tackle David Quessenberry currently a free agent opposite Taylor Lewan.

This is also where Rosenthal comes into play. We’re talking about a raw, physically gifted lineman who has displayed flashes of brilliance during his time with Kentucky. It might take a couple years to morph into a starter-caliber player, but the upside is nearly unlimited.

Rounding out the Tennessee Titans mock draft

5th round: 169th overall: Romeo Doubs, wide receiver, Nevada

6th round: 204th overall: Jalen Nailor, wide receiver, Michigan State

6th round: 216th overall: Christopher Hinton, defensive tackle, Michigan

Let us know what you think about our seven-round Tennessee Titans mock draft in the comments section below.

More must-reads: