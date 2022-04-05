ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Moab weighs new zoning rule as workers can't find housing

By Daniel Woodruff, KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOAB, Utah (KUTV) — One of Utah’s most popular destinations is experiencing a major housing crisis. Moab is seeing sky-high prices and a severe lack of supply, and it’s having the biggest effect on those who keep the town running. Take Kimiko Cordero. She cleans condos...

